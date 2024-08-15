General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Electric were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in General Electric by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 554.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,904. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

