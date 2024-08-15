GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.50

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.50 and last traded at $182.95, with a volume of 292880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.36.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.