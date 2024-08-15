Gattaca (LON:GATC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 2621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.09).

Gattaca Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,724.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matt Wragg bought 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £31,368.90 ($40,052.22). Company insiders own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

