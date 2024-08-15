GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 0.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 1,330,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,999,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GME

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.88 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.