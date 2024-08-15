Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Galecto Price Performance

Galecto stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 2,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,333. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galecto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

