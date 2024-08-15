Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $135.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

