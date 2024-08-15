Gaimin (GMRX) One Day Volume Reaches $112,623.78

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $112,623.78 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00126252 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $103,653.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

