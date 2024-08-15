Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.13 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 679,075 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

