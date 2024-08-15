freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.67%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.