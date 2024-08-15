Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $18,189.13 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,115,118 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

