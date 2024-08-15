Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.27

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 174035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

