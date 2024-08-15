Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

NYSE:FNV traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

