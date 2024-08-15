Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.76. 138,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.