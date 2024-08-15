Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.497 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded up C$4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$165.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,150. The firm has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

