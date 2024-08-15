Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 59.3% in July

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

