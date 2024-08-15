Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 59.3% in July

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.