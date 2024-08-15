Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.52. Forward Air shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 29,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $722.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 45,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.