Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 208,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,199,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,741,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 933.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,563 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

