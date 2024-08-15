Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLUT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,213.50.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.47. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after buying an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

