FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

