Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. 1,447,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.