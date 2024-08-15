First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 141.7% in July

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

