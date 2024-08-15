First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.73 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

