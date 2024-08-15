First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

