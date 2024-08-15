First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lessened by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 231,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,893. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

