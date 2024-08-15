Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Down 3.7%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Findev Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.36%. The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

