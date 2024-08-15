Financial Survey: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ams-OSRAM pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $3.89 billion 0.29 -$1.75 billion ($3.40) -0.17 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million 5.49 $113.66 million N/A N/A

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -25.60% -1.44% -0.32% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats ams-OSRAM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

