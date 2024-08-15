Financial Review: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Enliven Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $85.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.93) -11.89

Fortress Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortress Biotech and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Fortress Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech N/A N/A N/A Enliven Therapeutics N/A -28.83% -27.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Fortress Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; Olafertinib for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and DFD-29 for the treatment of rosacea. The company's early stage product candidates include Dotinurad for gout; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-108 for recurrent GBM; MB-109 for refractory glioblastoma; AJ201, an androgen receptor degradation enhancer; BAER-101, a positive allosteric modulator; MB-117 for newly diagnosed x-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; and MB217 for previously transplanted; and MB-110 for RAG1 severe combined immunodeficiency. Its preclinical product candidates comprise Mayo Clinic In Vivo CAR T Platform Technology; AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; and oligonucleotide platform. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

