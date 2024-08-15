Financial Comparison: CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PNM Resources and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than CLP.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PNM Resources and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.84 billion 0.00 $88.35 million $0.91 N/A CLP $11.13 billion 2.06 $850.02 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PNM Resources pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PNM Resources beats CLP on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

