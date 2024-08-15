Financial Architects LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 2,306,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,204. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

