Financial Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 2,347,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,955. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

