FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.50 Per Share

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIH group Price Performance

LON:FIH remained flat at GBX 245 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. FIH group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.51. The company has a market cap of £30.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,578.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Get FIH group alerts:

About FIH group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.