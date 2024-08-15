Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Tops $893.51 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $893.51 million and $86.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

