Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSE:RACE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.13. The company had a trading volume of 425,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $463.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.48.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

