Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,649,000 after buying an additional 729,602 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

