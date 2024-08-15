Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

