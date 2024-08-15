Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 355,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after buying an additional 617,644 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.