Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,770.00 and last traded at $1,770.44. Approximately 32,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 179,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,809.75.

Specifically, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,537.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,359.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.