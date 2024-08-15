Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.28.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.61 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$50.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.