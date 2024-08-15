Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

