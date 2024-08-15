Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $938,159.50 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

