Everi (EVRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/14/2024 – Everi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Everi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Everi had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $14.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 7/29/2024 – Everi had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 7/18/2024 – Everi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Everi Trading Down 0.5 %
Everi stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 784,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
