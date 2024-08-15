Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $63.45. 3,076,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,021. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $150,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.