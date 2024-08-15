European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 422,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,394. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

