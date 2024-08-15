European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.28.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 194.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in European Wax Center by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

