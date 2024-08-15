Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.