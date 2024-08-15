ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $20.91 million and $283.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,211.07 or 0.99748402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01852898 USD and is up 22.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

