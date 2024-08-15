Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 4.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $335,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $408,750,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $11.85 on Wednesday, hitting $841.49. 510,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,775. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $778.67 and a 200-day moving average of $796.59.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.79.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

