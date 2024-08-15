EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 2.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 492,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,164,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.