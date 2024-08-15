Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

ETCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.