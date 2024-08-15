Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,057,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

